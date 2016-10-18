Oct 18 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Playway SA IPO-PLW.WA shares will be admitted to trade on main market of the WSE as of Oct. 19

* The company will list on WSE 1,500,000 series A shares, 1,500,000 series B shares, 300,000 series C shares, 600,000 series D shares, 900,000 series E shares, 300,000 series F shares, 600,000 series G shares and 300,000 series H shares

* Playway shares to be traded under short name PLAYWAY and ticker PLW