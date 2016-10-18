Oct 18 Vascular Solutions Inc :
* Vascular Solutions announces IND submission for RePlas
freeze-dried plasma
* Patient enrollment is expected to begin in Dec
* Vascular Solutions continues to expect 2019-2020
commercial clearance, with an estimated market opportunity of
over $100 million annually
* Upon completion of clinical study of RePlas , a biologics
license application (BLA) is expected to be filed
* Vascular - submission of IND application to FDA for
RePlas, being developed in collaboration with U.S. army medical
materiel development activity
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: