Oct 18 Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd :

* Acquisitions of further interests in longjiang environmental protection group co., ltd.

* Deal for total consideration of rmb1.23bln

* shun yuen investment, gold orient & siic environment shenzhen, each a unit of co and as purchasers, entered into acquisition agreements

* Consideration shall be settled in cash

* upon completion of acquisitions, co will hold approximately 90% of shareholding interests in longjiang environmental