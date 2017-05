Oct 18 Sterling Tools Ltd :

* Says board to consider sub-division of equity shares

Source text:

Sterling Tools Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 05, 2016, to transact the following; 1. To adopt the Quarterly as well as Half Yearly Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2016. 2. To sub-divide the Equity Share of the Company.

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)