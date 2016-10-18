Oct 18 Reliance Industries Ltd

* Reliance Industries Ltd says intimation of the proposed shutdown of FCCU in SEZ from second week of November, 2016

* Shutdown will provide an opportunity to carry out a revamp job in one of polypropylene units

* Reliance Industries Ltd says all four crude distillation units along with other major secondary processing units expected to operate at normal throughput Source text : bit.ly/2dxlNwW Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)