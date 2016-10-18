BRIEF-Bank of India March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 10.64 billion rupees versus net loss of 35.87 billion rupees year ago
Oct 18 Reliance Industries Ltd
* Reliance Industries Ltd says intimation of the proposed shutdown of FCCU in SEZ from second week of November, 2016
* Shutdown will provide an opportunity to carry out a revamp job in one of polypropylene units
* Reliance Industries Ltd says all four crude distillation units along with other major secondary processing units expected to operate at normal throughput Source text : bit.ly/2dxlNwW Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 10.64 billion rupees versus net loss of 35.87 billion rupees year ago
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction