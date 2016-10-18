BRIEF-Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine's unit to invest 5 mln yuan to set up network technology unit
* Says its unit will invest 5 million yuan to set up a Beijing-based wholly owned network technology unit
Oct 18 Hin Sang Group International Holding Co Ltd -
* Company entered into facility letter with borrower
* Company agreed to grant to borrower a loan in principal amount of HK$75 million Source text (bit.ly/2edL1Sd) Further company coverage:
May 22 ROOTFRUIT SCANDINAVIA AB: * SAYS IT ELECTED HANS BERGGREN AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text: http://bit.ly/2q12oMU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)