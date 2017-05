Oct 18 Hatsun Agro Product Ltd

* Hatsun Agro Product Ltd - sept quarter net profit 321.6 million rupees versus profit 310.4 million rupees year ago

* Hatsun Agro Product Ltd - sept quarter net sales 9.98 billion rupees versus 8.51 billion rupees year ago

* Hatsun Agro Product Ltd says accepted resignation of K S Thanarajan, joint MD Source text - (bit.ly/2dLbjrs)