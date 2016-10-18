BRIEF-Bank of India March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 10.64 billion rupees versus net loss of 35.87 billion rupees year ago
Oct 18 SVG Capital Plc :
* Investment portfolio sale and company wind down
* SVG Capital signs asset transfer deed with HarbourVest for sale of its investment portfolio
* Says equates to an approximate aggregate value per share of 715 pence
* Says final capital distribution in winding up process expected to be in Q2/Q3 2017
* Has confirmed to HarbourVest Bidco that it will be recommending asset purchase transaction to shareholders
* WuXi NextCODE draws interest from Hillhouse, Sequoia, others