BRIEF-Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine's unit to invest 10 mln yuan to set up wholly owned chateau unit
* Says its unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based wholly owned chateau unit
Oct 18 China Star Entertainment Ltd :
* Maximum net proceeds from placing is estimated to be approximately hk$77.64 million
* Intends to use net proceeds from placing for film production
* Company and vms securities limited entered into placing agreement
* Company has agreed to place and placing agent has agreed to procure subscriptions for a maximum of 150.6 million placing shares
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 88.4 million new shares in private placement