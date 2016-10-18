BRIEF-Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine's unit to invest 10 mln yuan to set up wholly owned chateau unit
* Says its unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based wholly owned chateau unit
Oct 18 Escort Teknoloji
* Sells real estate for 17.0 million lira ($5.49 million)
* To use the income from the sale to pay debts and strengthen company's financial structure
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 88.4 million new shares in private placement