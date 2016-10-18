BRIEF-Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine's unit to invest 10 mln yuan to set up wholly owned chateau unit
* Says its unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based wholly owned chateau unit
Oct 18 Xiabuxiabu Catering Management China Holdings Co Ltd -
* Company and Ho Kuang-Chi entered into JV agreement
* Company and Ho commit to invest US$1 million into JV Co by subscribing for its shares upon formation of JV Co
* Upon establishment of JV subsidiary Company shall enter into a licensing agreement with JV subsidiary
* Co and Ho agreed to contribute 60% and 40% of total issued share capital of JV company Source text (bit.ly/2e2iDly) Further company coverage:
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 88.4 million new shares in private placement