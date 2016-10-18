Oct 18 Digital Domain Holdings Ltd
:
* Digital domain - pursuant to agreement, co agreed to allot
and issue 70 million shares to subscriber at subscription price
of hk$0.55 per subscription share
* Digital domain holdings ltd- company entered into
subscription agreement with subscriber in relation to
subscription
* Digital domain holdings ltd- subscriber being paul e.
Jacobs trust
* Digital domain holdings ltd- gross proceeds and net
proceeds from subscription will be hk$38.5 million and
approximately hk$38.4 million respectively
* Digital domain holdings ltd- proceeds intended to be
applied towards media entertainment segment and as general
working capital purposes of group
