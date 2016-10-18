BRIEF-Bank of India March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 10.64 billion rupees versus net loss of 35.87 billion rupees year ago
Oct 18 Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd
* Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd says issued, allotted 4.7 million shares as bonus shares Source text - (bit.ly/2dos62Q) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction