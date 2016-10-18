Oct 18 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* On october 14, 2016, received a warning letter from the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
* Warning letter is connected with an FDA Current Good
Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) inspection of the company's
godollo manufacturing facility
* FDA letter cites deficiencies in manufacturing operations
and laboratory controls, and in the company's data integrity
program
* Undertaken corrective actions to address both specific
concerns raised by investigators and underlying causes of those
concerns
* FDA inspection of co's godollo manufacturing facility
conducted from Jan 21, 2016 through Jan 29, 2016
