BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Oct 18 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: RBI, in consultation with government of India, has issued five tranches of sovereign gold bonds for a total value of 30.60 billion rupees till date
* RBI: Investors in these bonds have been provided with the option of holding them in physical or dematerialized form
* India cenbank says requests for sovereign gold bond dematerialization have largely been processed successfully.
* RBI - A set of records, however, could not be processed for various reasons
* India cenbank - Modification window in e-Kuber application of the Reserve Bank of India will be kept open until 21st October, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2dYmBKO (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 343.1 million rupees versus profit 174 million rupees year ago