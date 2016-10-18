Oct 18 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: RBI, in consultation with government of India, has issued five tranches of sovereign gold bonds for a total value of 30.60 billion rupees till date

* RBI: Investors in these bonds have been provided with the option of holding them in physical or dematerialized form

* India cenbank says requests for sovereign gold bond dematerialization have largely been processed successfully.

* RBI - A set of records, however, could not be processed for various reasons

* India cenbank - Modification window in e-Kuber application of the Reserve Bank of India will be kept open until 21st October, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2dYmBKO (Bengaluru newsroom)