* Arowana Inc amends agreement for business combination with Vivopower International Plc

* Arowana - amended contribution agreement pursuant to which co to contribute cash held in trust account to Vivopower in exchange for Vivopower shares

* Vivopower now estimates adjusted EBITDA for year for post-closing combined group of between $18.0 million and $20.0 million