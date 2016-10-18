BRIEF-Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine's unit to invest 10 mln yuan to set up wholly owned chateau unit
* Says its unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based wholly owned chateau unit
Oct 18 Rodina OJSC :
* Says Konstantin Averin divests 14.97 pct stake in company
* Says Agroholding Step increases its stake in company to 99.97 pct from 85 pct Source text: bit.ly/2dox8w6, bit.ly/2e2j5jD
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based wholly owned chateau unit
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 88.4 million new shares in private placement