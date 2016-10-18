Oct 18 Telenor Asa
* Says Grameenphone Q3 ebitda before other items nok 1.78
billion (nok 1.43 billion)
* Says Grameenphone Q3 revenues nok 3.13 billion (nok 2.81
billion)
* Says Grameenphone Capex fell to nok 226 million (nok 488
million)
* Number of subscriptions at Grameenphone decreased by 1.9
million during quarter due to disconnection of sim cards that
have not been biometrically verified
* Total number of Grameenphone subscriptions was 55.015
million at end of quarter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)