BRIEF-Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine's unit to invest 10 mln yuan to set up wholly owned chateau unit
* Says its unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based wholly owned chateau unit
Oct 18 Stella International Holdings Ltd :
* Group entered into investment agreement with max group
* "under investment agreement, restructuring of group's prc retail business shall take place"
* Stella international holdings - stella fashion (or its designated nominee) may subscribe for up to 20% of enlarged issued share capital of max group
* Agreement in connection with grants of stella call option, max warrant and max put option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 88.4 million new shares in private placement