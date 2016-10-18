BRIEF-Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine's unit to invest 10 mln yuan to set up wholly owned chateau unit
* Says its unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based wholly owned chateau unit
Oct 18 Flyke International Holdings Ltd
* Co, Southern Global Holdings And Everlink Development Ltd entered into a non-legally binding investment framework agreement
* Agreement in relation to proposed restructuring of business and finances of group
* "Investor a and company agree to terminate exclusivity agreement"
* Trading in shares will continue to be suspend
* Subsequent to entering into of exclusivity agreement, investor a wishes to undertake proposed restructuring with investor B
* Restructuring will have scheme of arrangement to be entered into between co & its creditors to discharge & compromise all its liabilities
* Proposed restructuring may also include acquisition of certain assets by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 88.4 million new shares in private placement