BRIEF-Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine's unit to invest 10 mln yuan to set up wholly owned chateau unit
* Says its unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based wholly owned chateau unit
Oct 18 Virscend Education Co Ltd :
* Disposal of shares by controlling shareholder
* Purchasers agreed to purchase from virscend holdings, a total of 270.0 million shares at total consideration of hk$1.0 billion
* Informed by virscend holdings company that it entered into three s&p agreements relating to disposal of shares in co
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 88.4 million new shares in private placement