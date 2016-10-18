BRIEF-eBASE to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from June 6 to June 9
Oct 18 Topsearch International (Holdings) -
* Jade Summit Holdings , purchaser's guarantors and Nan Fung Investment China Holdings entered into sp agreement
* Pursuant to agreement, entire equity interest in target company will be sold by vendor to purchaser, at purchase price in sum of RMB590 million
* Purchaser has also agreed to assume obligations in respect of agreed liabilities in sum of RMB30 million Source text (bit.ly/2eBPdN3) Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields is set to leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes as the company's shares hover near a 52-week low, several media reported on Monday.