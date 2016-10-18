Oct 18 Morningstar Inc

* Active U.S.-equity funds had an estimated $23.6 billion in outflows in September, slightly down from august's $25.4 billion

* Morningstar - U.S. equity attracted steady flows on passive side, with an estimated inflow of $19.3 billion in september, up from august's $16.4 billion

* Taxable-Bond funds received $10.4 billion on active side and $12.9 billion on passive side in Sept