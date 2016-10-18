Oct 18 Nikkei:

* Mitsui & Co Ltd to take minority stake in an Indonesian online retailer to gain foothold in the country's e-commerce market - Nikkei

* Mitsui will spend a few billion yen to purchase a roughly 10% stake in Global Ecommerce Indonesia in a deal set to close in November - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2eiovWd)