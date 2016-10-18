UPDATE 2-Japan April exports rise again, trade surplus with U.S. narrows

* April exports +7.5 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +7.8 pct * Imports +15.1 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +14.8 pct * Trade surplus with U.S. narrows * Trump's trade protectionism clouds outlook (Adds analyst quote, China, Asia export figures, details) By Minami Funakoshi TOKYO, May 22 Japan's exports rose in April to mark their fifth straight month of gains, as shipments of semiconductors and steel expanded, signalling that more robust overseas demand could underpin a steady e