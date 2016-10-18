UPDATE 3-China slaps import duties on sugar; experts question impact
* Exporter Thailand downplays impact of move (Updating with details throughout)
Oct 18 Visa Inc
* Declares quarterly dividend, increases dividend rate by 18 percent and announces record date for the 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* Says board of directors approved record date for company's 2017 annual meeting of stockholders to be held on January 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exporter Thailand downplays impact of move (Updating with details throughout)
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers