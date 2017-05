Oct 18 United Financial Bancorp Inc

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.28

* United Financial Bancorp Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.28

* United Financial Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest income increased by $1.5 million to $43.0 million during Q3 of 2016 from $41.5 million during linked quarter

* United Financial Bancorp qtrly provision for loan losses increased by 3.9% to $3.8 million for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 versus $3.6 million for linked quarter