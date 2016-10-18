Oct 18 Cheniere Energy Inc

* Says on Oct. 14,unit of co issued notice of redemption to redeem all of outstanding $420 million in total amount of senior secured notes due 2020

* Says redemption date will be November 30, 2016- SEC filing

* Unit of co, also intends to repay all of its outstanding $1,665.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.50 percent senior secured notes due 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: