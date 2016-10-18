Oct 19 Navient Corp :

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Navient Corp qtrly net interest margin of 3.48 percent, down from 3.77 percent

* Navient extended legal final maturity dates for $7.3 billion of FFELP ABS bonds on a cumulative basis

* Navient Corp - reports a qtrly 24 percent decrease in private education loan charge-offs from year-ago quarter

* Qtrly net interest income $412 million versus $553 million

* Core earnings for quarter were $157 million ($0.50 diluted earnings per share)

* Navient Corp- qtrly provision for private education loan losses of $92 million, down from $117 million Source text: (bit.ly/2ef6Gtk) Further company coverage: