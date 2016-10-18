UPDATE 1-Telia buys cloud services provider Nebula from Ratos
May 22 Nordic telecoms firm Telia said on Monday it was buying Finnish cloud services firm Nebula from private equity company Ratos in a 165 million euro deal.
Oct 19 Charter Hall:
* Charter Hall Long Wale Reit - Charter Hall has elected not to proceed with IPO of Long Wale Reit as scheduled
* Group will consider alternative options for assets within proposed Long Wale Reit portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Nordic telecoms firm Telia said on Monday it was buying Finnish cloud services firm Nebula from private equity company Ratos in a 165 million euro deal.
SHANGHAI, May 22 Shanghai stocks reversed earlier gains to end lower on Monday as lingering worries over economic growth and tighter regulations to curb speculative investments hurt risk appetite.