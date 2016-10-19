BRIEF-First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund raises monthly common share distribution
* First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund increases its monthly common share distribution to $0.1247 per share for june
Oct 19 Capitaland Commercial Trust :
* Estimated distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.30 cents for financial quarter ended 30 September 2016
* Year-On-Year, 3Q 2016 gross revenue increased by 8.9% to S$74.4 million
* Q3 net property income (NPI) grew by 8.3% to S$57.0 million
* Capitaland Commercial Trust- Raffles city shopping centre will undergo an about S$54.0 million rejuvenation of its interiors from 3Q 2016 to 1Q 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 22 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA priced a share offering on Monday at 11 reais a share, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Paula Arendt Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)