Oct 19 Capitaland Commercial Trust :

* Estimated distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.30 cents for financial quarter ended 30 September 2016

* Year-On-Year, 3Q 2016 gross revenue increased by 8.9% to S$74.4 million

* Q3 net property income (NPI) grew by 8.3% to S$57.0 million

* Capitaland Commercial Trust- Raffles city shopping centre will undergo an about S$54.0 million rejuvenation of its interiors from 3Q 2016 to 1Q 2018