Oct 19 Propertylink Group

* Propertylink's new 15-year lease at clayton south de-risks portfolio, increases wale to 4.2 years

* Signed new 15-year lease with premoso pty ltd

* Propertylink has also agreed terms with existing tenant to remain in part of property until 31 august 2017

* New lease has an immediate positive impact on lease expiry profile across propertylink investment portfolio

* Propertylink group reaffirms its prospectus/pds FY17 pro-forma forecasts