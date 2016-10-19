BRIEF-First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund raises monthly common share distribution
* First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund increases its monthly common share distribution to $0.1247 per share for june
Oct 19 Propertylink Group
* Propertylink's new 15-year lease at clayton south de-risks portfolio, increases wale to 4.2 years
* Signed new 15-year lease with premoso pty ltd
* Propertylink has also agreed terms with existing tenant to remain in part of property until 31 august 2017
* New lease has an immediate positive impact on lease expiry profile across propertylink investment portfolio
* Propertylink group reaffirms its prospectus/pds FY17 pro-forma forecasts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 22 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA priced a share offering on Monday at 11 reais a share, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Paula Arendt Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)