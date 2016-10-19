BRIEF-First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund raises monthly common share distribution
* First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund increases its monthly common share distribution to $0.1247 per share for june
Oct 19 Imf Bentham Ltd
* Settlement deed has been entered into to give effect to a settlement of certain claims funded by imf in uk and netherlands.
* Terms of settlement are confidential.
* IMF currently expects to generate net revenue after payment of all related third party expenses of $12m and a profit after capitalised overheads of approximately $4m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
SAO PAULO, May 22 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA priced a share offering on Monday at 11 reais a share, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Paula Arendt Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)