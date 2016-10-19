BRIEF-First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund raises monthly common share distribution
* First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund increases its monthly common share distribution to $0.1247 per share for june
Oct 19 Pioneer Global Group Ltd
* trading in shares of Pioneer Global Group Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. 19 oct 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund increases its monthly common share distribution to $0.1247 per share for june
SAO PAULO, May 22 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA priced a share offering on Monday at 11 reais a share, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Paula Arendt Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)