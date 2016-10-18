Oct 18 C Quadrat Investment AG :

* Has decided to terminate running share-buyback program, which was originally planned to end on Oct. 31, 2017, prematurely as of today, due to changed conditions after completion of takeover procedure

* No shares have been bought back under terminated share buyback program

* Currently, C-Quadrat Investment AG does not own any treasury shares