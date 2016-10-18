BRIEF-eBASE to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from June 6 to June 9
Oct 18 NCR (Nigeria) Plc :
* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 revenue of 5.1 billion naira versus 5.3 billion naira year ago
* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 profit before tax of 615.8 million naira versus 199.3 million naira year ago
DETROIT, May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields is set to leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes as the company's shares hover near a 52-week low, several media reported on Monday.