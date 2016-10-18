BRIEF-eBASE to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from June 6 to June 9
Oct 18 Lectra SA :
* Continues to conquer fast-growing airbag market in East Asia
* Says South Korean automotive component supplier dual has purchased a Focusquantum laser airbag cutting project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DETROIT, May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields is set to leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes as the company's shares hover near a 52-week low, several media reported on Monday.