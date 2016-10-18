BRIEF-eBASE to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from June 6 to June 9
Oct 18 Ses SA :
* Millennial-Targeted ultra HD channel C4K360 launches on SES satellite
* Announced a capacity agreement to launch the new C4K360 ultra HD channel across North America aboard its SES-1 satellite
* C4k360 joins SES's 4k ultra HD distribution neighbourhood hosted on three satellites (SES-1, SES-3 and AMC-18) at the centre of the orbital arc over North America Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2eNoIUf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DETROIT, May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields is set to leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes as the company's shares hover near a 52-week low, several media reported on Monday.