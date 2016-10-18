Oct 18 Ses SA :

* Millennial-Targeted ultra HD channel C4K360 launches on SES satellite

* Announced a capacity agreement to launch the new C4K360 ultra HD channel across North America aboard its SES-1 satellite

* C4k360 joins SES's 4k ultra HD distribution neighbourhood hosted on three satellites (SES-1, SES-3 and AMC-18) at the centre of the orbital arc over North America