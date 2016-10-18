BRIEF-eBASE to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from June 6 to June 9
Oct 18 At & S :
* Now assumes revenue growth of 4-6 pct for financial year 2016/17 (original guidance: 10-12 pct) and an EBITDA margin of 15-16 pct (original guidance: 18-20 pct)
* Expects - unchanged and as originally forecast - higher depreciation for financial year 2016/17 of an additional 40 million euros ($43.97 million) from Chongqing project compared to financial year 2015/16
* Existing production capacities are limited and combined with current lower prices and product mix, this will have an influence on revenue development for financial year 2016/17
* Is preparing next technology generation in core business for segment mobile devices & substrates, earlier than originally planned
* Required technological adjustments of production equipment will lead to temporarily reduced capacities at Shanghai plant and decrease revenue potential for financial year 2016/17
* Flatter ramp of IC substrates plant in Chongqing, China, will additionally negatively influence original guidance for revenue and profitability for financial year 2016/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DETROIT, May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields is set to leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes as the company's shares hover near a 52-week low, several media reported on Monday.