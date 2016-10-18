BRIEF-Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine to invest 2 mln yuan to set up sales co with partners
* Says it will invest 2 million yuan to set up a Hangzhou-based sales co with partners
Oct 18 Sharp Corp
* Sharp Corp expects to report group operating profit totaling around 40 billion yen ($384 million), for fiscal 2016- nikkei
* Sharp Corp's full-year sales are expected to fall 20% to around 2 trillion yen- nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields is set to leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes as the company's shares hover near a 52-week low, several media reported on Monday.