BRIEF-Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group gets regulatory approval for share private placement
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 88.4 million new shares in private placement
Oct 18 Nikkei:
* Sac's Bar Holdings likely will report 15 percent drop in operating profit on the year to around 2 billion yen ($19.2 million) for April-September half - Nikkei
* For the full year, Sac's Bar Holdings Inc sees 2 percent increase in operating profit to 4.8 billion yen - Nikkei
* Sac's Bar Holdings Inc plans to cut prices on women's handbags in second half in a bid to bolster sales - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co flagged-off its first lot of Multix from company's plant in Kukas industrial area in Jaipur Source text: [Continuing with the growth momentum, and commitment towards catering to the needs of the independent businessmen; Multix - India's First Personal Utility Vehicle by Eicher Polaris Private Ltd. (a 50:50 JV between Eicher Motors Ltd. and Polaris Industries Inc. of USA) is all set to start its journey to Nepal. Eicher Polaris Private Limited flagged-off its first lot of Multix from the com