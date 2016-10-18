Oct 18 Maruha Nichiro Corp

* Maruha Nichiro Corp's group operating profit likely doubled from year earlier to slightly more than 14 billion yen for April-September period - nikkei

* Maruha Nichiro Corp will very likely upgrade its full-year projection of operating profit increasing 6% to 18 billion yen - nikkei

* Maruha Nichiro Corp's April-September sales probably fell 1 percent to slightly less than 430 billion yen - nikkei