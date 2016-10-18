BRIEF-Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group gets regulatory approval for share private placement
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 88.4 million new shares in private placement
Oct 18 Maruha Nichiro Corp
* Maruha Nichiro Corp's group operating profit likely doubled from year earlier to slightly more than 14 billion yen for April-September period - nikkei
* Maruha Nichiro Corp will very likely upgrade its full-year projection of operating profit increasing 6% to 18 billion yen - nikkei
* Maruha Nichiro Corp's April-September sales probably fell 1 percent to slightly less than 430 billion yen - nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
