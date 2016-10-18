UPDATE 3-China slaps import duties on sugar; experts question impact
* Exporter Thailand downplays impact of move (Updating with details throughout)
Oct 18 Goodfellow Inc
* Goodfellow - Grant by Autorité Des Marches Financiers of Order prohibiting trading of securities of corp by its CEO, CFO and its directors
* Goodfellow- Order granted at request of co as alternative to cease trade order in relation to delay in filing of interim financial report among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exporter Thailand downplays impact of move (Updating with details throughout)
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers