Oct 18 Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Provides production update and details for the third quarter 2016 results webcast

* Says produced a total of 39,111 ounces of gold in Q3 of 2016, up 14 percent from Q3 a year ago

* Says remains on track with its production guidance for 2016 calendar year of a total of 135,000 to 145,000 ounces

* At Segovia operations, Q3 2016 gold production totalled 33,552 ounces, up 20 percent from Q3 a year ago