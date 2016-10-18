UPDATE 1-Telia buys cloud services provider Nebula from Ratos
May 22 Nordic telecoms firm Telia said on Monday it was buying Finnish cloud services firm Nebula from private equity company Ratos in a 165 million euro deal.
Oct 19 Target Corp :
* Target Corp - on October 17, 2016, Target Corporation was notified by John G. Stumpf that he has resigned from board of directors of Target Corporation
* Target Corp - John G. Stumpf resigned from board of directors of Target Corporation effective immediately - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2dZs5VG) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, May 22 Shanghai stocks reversed earlier gains to end lower on Monday as lingering worries over economic growth and tighter regulations to curb speculative investments hurt risk appetite.