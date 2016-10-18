BRIEF-Partner Communications Company reports qtrly EPS of NIS 0.33
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
Oct 18 Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc:
* Thompson Creek obtains shareholder approval for arrangement with Centerra Gold Inc.
* Thompson Creek Metals - approval was obtained with about 97% of votes cast by co's shareholders in favor of special resolution approving arrangement
* Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc- arrangement is expected to be completed on october 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields will leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes, Forbes reported late on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.