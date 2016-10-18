UPDATE 1-Telia buys cloud services provider Nebula from Ratos
May 22 Nordic telecoms firm Telia said on Monday it was buying Finnish cloud services firm Nebula from private equity company Ratos in a 165 million euro deal.
Oct 19 Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd
* Yuzhou properties- intends to use proceeds of notes for refinancing its existing indebtedness and, to lesser extent, for general working capital purposes
* Yuzhou properties co ltd - issuance of us$250 million 6.00% senior notes due 2023
* Yuzhou properties co - on 18 oct, co and unit guarantors entered into purchase agreement
* Yuzhou properties - estimated net proceeds of proposed notes issue will amount to approximately us$246.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Nordic telecoms firm Telia said on Monday it was buying Finnish cloud services firm Nebula from private equity company Ratos in a 165 million euro deal.
SHANGHAI, May 22 Shanghai stocks reversed earlier gains to end lower on Monday as lingering worries over economic growth and tighter regulations to curb speculative investments hurt risk appetite.