BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels files for potential offering of up to 28.3 mln in class A shares
* Hyatt Hotels Corp files for potential offering of up to 28.3 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rJGnzn) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Tonking New Energy
* Wu Kai Char has resigned as an executive director
* Wong Wai Ling has resigned as an executive director
* Zhou Jian Ming has been appointed as an executive director with effect from 18 october 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock