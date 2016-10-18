BRIEF-Partner Communications Company reports qtrly EPS of NIS 0.33
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
Oct 18 FCA US Llc :
* FCA US Llc is voluntarily recalling an estimated 74,833 vehicles in the U.S. To replace their alternators
* FCA US Llc - FCA US is aware of a single potentially related injury, but no accidents
* FCA US Llc - campaign was prompted by an FCA US investigation of fleet-vehicle performance Source text: bit.ly/2dlUEyJ Further company coverage:
May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields will leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes, Forbes reported late on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.