Oct 18 FCA US Llc :

* FCA US Llc is voluntarily recalling an estimated 74,833 vehicles in the U.S. To replace their alternators

* FCA US Llc - FCA US is aware of a single potentially related injury, but no accidents

* FCA US Llc - campaign was prompted by an FCA US investigation of fleet-vehicle performance Source text: bit.ly/2dlUEyJ Further company coverage: