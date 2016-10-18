Oct 18 Intel Corp :

* Revenue is expected to be $15.7 billion, plus or minus $500 million in the fourth quarter

* GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter is expected to be 61 percent, plus or minus a couple of points

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP revenue $15.7 billion, plus or minus $500 million

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP gross margin percentage 63 percent, plus or minus a couple percent points

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP research and development plus MG&A spending about $5.2 billion

* Approximately $1.8 billion restructuring and other charges have been realized to-date, with $250 million expected in the fourth quarter

* Total restructuring, other charges expected to be $2.3 billion, with majority of remaining charges to be realized between now and middle of 2017

* Sees full-year 2016 capital spending of $9.5 billion, plus or minus $500 million

* FY2016 revenue view $58.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S